Golf

Taiwan's Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced

By Golf Channel
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleDALY CITY, Calif. — Min Lee made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and two-stroke lead...

Laurie Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucia Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round. Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama.
GOLF
Saturday's golf: Hideki Matsuyama takes one-shot lead into final round in Japan

Chiba, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round. Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first...
GOLF
Canada's Pendrith grabs three-stroke PGA Bermuda lead

Canadian Taylor Pendrith reeled off four consecutive birdies on his way to a six-under par 65, seizing a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Bermuda Championship. The 30-year-old newlywed from suburban Toronto, who barely practiced before the event began, stood on 17-under par 196 after 54 holes at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. New Zealand's Danny Lee was second on 199 after a 65 and Australian Lucas Herbert matched his career-low PGA round from Friday with a 65 to stand third on 200. Pendrith, coming off a career-low 61 on Friday that gave him a one-shot lead, stumbled early with a bogey at the fifth hole but responded with four birdies in a row starting at the par-5 seventh.
GOLF
Led by Abby Nichols’ title, Colorado sweeps the Pac-12 Championships

What a day it was in Salt Lake City for the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 29. The brooms were in full force as both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams swept up titles at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships. The Buffs had an even more dominant day as senior Abby Nichols won the individual title in the women’s 6k race.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado offense shows signs of life but defense falters against Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes made a slight staff shake-up before today’s game. The offensive line coach was fired on Monday and replaced by an analyst. Just in time for Colorado’s offense to face the best pass rusher in the country, Kavon Thibodeaux. Well, after Saturday’s game, it’s safe to say the Buffs made the right call and should have made it much sooner.
COLORADO STATE
No. 1 Georgia Rides Defensive Effort to Beat Florida 34-7 in SEC Rout

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was a success for Georgia, as the nation's No. 1 team defeated Florida 34-7 at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday to remain undefeated. Georgia won its first seven games on the strength of a defense allowing just 6.6 points per contest. Head coach Kirby Smart stuck with Stetson Bennett as his starting quarterback this week, even though JT Daniels was finally healthy after missing the past three games with a lat injury.
FLORIDA STATE
Buffs Fall On Road To No. 7 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Colorado's defense struggled without star linebacker Nate Landman on Saturday, but the offense provided a bright spot in a 52-29 loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Karl Dorrell's Buffaloes fell to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Pac-12 play while the seventh-ranked Ducks improved to 7-1, 4-1. With...
OREGON STATE
Durant Fined $25,000 For Forcefully Throwing Ball Into Seats

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection. Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 105-98 home...
NBA
Marshall Blanks FIU 38-0 — Sending The Panthers to 1-7

If Panther fans were looking for a good scary movie to indulge in on Halloween eve, they didn’t have to look further than watch the FIU (1-7, 0-4) offensive performance in Huntington on Saturday afternoon. As has been the theme throughout the Panthers’ season, their inability to stay out of third-and-long situations quickly doomed any chance of an upset of favored Marshall (5-3, 3-1) in front of an announced 18,466 that had no issues braving the intermittent rain and chilly temps — in large part due to the play of the Herd.
COLLEGE SPORTS

