Taiwan's Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced

Canadian Taylor Pendrith reeled off four consecutive birdies on his way to a six-under par 65, seizing a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Bermuda Championship. The 30-year-old newlywed from suburban Toronto, who barely practiced before the event began, stood on 17-under par 196 after 54 holes at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. New Zealand's Danny Lee was second on 199 after a 65 and Australian Lucas Herbert matched his career-low PGA round from Friday with a 65 to stand third on 200. Pendrith, coming off a career-low 61 on Friday that gave him a one-shot lead, stumbled early with a bogey at the fifth hole but responded with four birdies in a row starting at the par-5 seventh.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO