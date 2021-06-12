Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles Barkley says Phil Mickelson can be that 'annoying friend'

By Golf Channel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Barkley - who by the way is working on his infamous swing - and Phil Mickelson are great friends, but Barkley said Mickelson can also be that "annoying friend." Phil Mickelson is a great friend of mine. I've known him a long time, him and Amy. They're awesome. But Phil is that annoying friend," Barkley said during the American Century Championship's media day. "When you ask him a question, instead of answering your question u2011u2011 like, if you said, hey, what's the weather like, he says, you want the humidity, the barometric pressure, the high and low for the day.

Phil Mickelson
Charles Barkley
