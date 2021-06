UNDATED – According to Google Trends statistics, searches for pools, beaches and waterparks skyrocketed as the U.S. got its first big heat wave of the year this week. While families plan to make a splash this summer it is important to remember swimming safety. The Centers for Disease Control say that drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 1 to 14 and nearly ten people die from drowning each day in the U.S. The American Red Cross says to never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water and make sure everyone in your group has learned to swim well. If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes.