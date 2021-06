The scoreboard showed the Allen Americans lost 4-3 to Fort Wayne. The score doesn’t do a very good job of telling the story of what happened in the game. The 3919 fans at the Memorial Coliseum saw Allen score first (Les Lancaster) just 77 seconds after the opening puck drop. The lead didn’t last long as the Komets scored four unanswered to take a 4-1 lead after the first period as the Allen defense broke down time and time again. It was another uncharacteristic period for the Americans who have allowed a total of seven goals in just two periods (last period of game two and first period of game three). The total goals allowed by Allen in the other 16 periods they have played in the playoffs this season is nine. The two bad periods led to two defeats and has put the Americans in a deep hole. Trailing 2-1 in the best of five series they will have to win tonight and tomorrow night in Fort Wayne to advance.