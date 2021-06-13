UFC 263 results: Paul Craig breaks Jamahal Hill’s arm to wrap up first-round finish
Paul Craig promised to show off his jiu-jitsu at UFC 263 and he delivered with one of the nastiest submissions in recent history. After pulling guard following the opening exchange in the fight, Craig immediately began attacking Jamahal Hill’s arm as he looked for the finish. Craig eventually locked on the armbar and as he extended the elbow, Hill’s arm snapped but the referee didn’t see it so the fight continued.www.mmafighting.com