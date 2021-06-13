Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bidenomics is proving a total disaster that could send America back to stagnant ‘70s

New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBidenomics is proving an utter disaster for American workers and consumers, and don’t bet on it to end soon. With the pandemic all but over — more than half of American adults are fully vaccinated, and transmissions have fallen through the floor — the economy wants to roar back to life. Job openings climbed to 9.3 million in April, the highest number since the Labor Department started collecting the stats in 2000 and a million more than in March, the feds announced last week.

nypost.com
View All 707 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Consumer Prices#Bidenomics#The Labor Department#Americans#University Of Chicago#Bacon#The White House#White House#Chipotle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is America Back? A view from Europe

By all appearances, President Joe Biden 's whirlwind tour through Europe last week was a tremendous success. At the meeting of the heads of government of the G7 — the seven largest, economically advanced liberal democracies — Biden forged a common G7 position vis-a-vis China. With the leaders of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Concern about inflation rises as economy recovers from pandemic

An overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned about inflation, and they’re not uniformly confident in the government’s ability to reel it in, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. In total, 85 percent of respondents say that they’re at least somewhat concerned about inflation, including...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Big spending is making our inflation problem worse

From groceries to gasoline, prices are higher almost everywhere these days. Last month, the consumer price index rose 5% from a year earlier, which is the highest jump since 2008. There are a variety of reasons for these rising prices, many of which are industry specific. However, it’s important to remember that big government spending is only making the problem worse.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Supreme Court unmasks brain-dead party

In a stunning decision last week, the Supreme Court ripped the mask off the Republican Party. According to the nation’s highest court, the party no longer has anything to offer the American people. Of course, the Supreme Court didn’t say that directly, but that’s the indisputable meaning of their ruling...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

(CNN) — "It's a fragile time for our democracy," said US Rep. Eric Swalwell, disclosing earlier this month that the Department of Justice had secretly seized his communications records in 2017, when he was on a congressional committee investigating then-president Donald Trump's ties to Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, also on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

America is back: We need a trade agenda that shows it

America is back on the world stage. That’s the theme President Biden repeatedly hit during his first international trip this month, and throughout his first several months in office. That tune resonates with American business leaders who have been calling urgently for U.S. global leadership and partnership with allies to address the global pandemic, climate challenges, cyber risks, and other threats to our economic security.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shoots Down Jim Jordan Attack on Biden Administration Over Gas Prices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shot down Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan's latest attack on the Biden administration's handling of the economy. Several congressional Republicans have used rising gas prices to criticize President Joe Biden and his administration's energy agenda. On Monday morning, Jordan blamed high fuel prices on the Democratic leader, tweeting, "Average gas price: June 2020: $2.21 June 2021: $3.07. President Biden's economy!"
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans back in Washington

(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...