Bidenomics is proving a total disaster that could send America back to stagnant ‘70s
Bidenomics is proving an utter disaster for American workers and consumers, and don’t bet on it to end soon. With the pandemic all but over — more than half of American adults are fully vaccinated, and transmissions have fallen through the floor — the economy wants to roar back to life. Job openings climbed to 9.3 million in April, the highest number since the Labor Department started collecting the stats in 2000 and a million more than in March, the feds announced last week.nypost.com