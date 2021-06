Jim and Katie Kessler will be married for 60 years June 24, and in all that time, they don’t recall ever having a true fight. “One time, we were having a disagreement and I said something, and she just ignored me, and I asked why, and she said, ‘It’s not worth fighting about,’” Jim said. “Nothing in a relationship with the person you love most in the world should cause you to fight with them or resort to name calling. In 60 years, I have never called her a nasty name. We are always upset when we are somewhere and hear the wife or husband saying something behind (the spouse’s) back. We hate that.”