Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Anthony Rendon helps Los Angeles Angels rally past Arizona Diamondbacks

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cFum_0aSjEVKV00

Anthony Rendon hit a home run, doubled and drove in four runs to help the Los Angeles Angels rally for an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Phoenix.

Rendon’s sacrifice fly tied the score in the ninth and the Angels tacked on two more runs to secure their season-high fifth straight victory and move their record back to .500 for the first time since May 2.

Angels starter Alex Cobb went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits, striking out three and walking one. Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win, and Raisel Iglesias closed the ninth for his 11th save.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Josh Rojas homered twice for the Diamondbacks, who have lost nine consecutive games.

Rendon’s fourth RBI of the game came off Joakim Soria (0-3) to tie the score at 6-all. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward followed immediately with back-to-back run-scoring doubles to give the Angels an 8-6 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXMUb_0aSjEVKV00 Also Read:
David Peralta trade ideas: 3 best fits for Arizona Diamondbacks star

Rojas went deep off Iglesias with two outs in the ninth to make it 8-7.

The Diamondbacks scored five runs after two were out in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single and Christian Walker produced a run-scoring double before David Peralta singled up the middle to drive in two runs for a 4-0 lead. The Diamondbacks added another run on an infield single from Nick Ahmed to make it 5-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DggHh_0aSjEVKV00
Also Read:
3 ideal Eduardo Escobar trade destinations

Rendon led off the fourth with a home run, his first since May 3, and Juan Lagares reached on a two-out double. The Angels sent up pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin in Cobb’s spot and he dropped an RBI single into shallow left to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Rendon greeted Clarke with a two-run double in the fifth to make it 5-4.

Rojas went deep to lead off the seventh and extend the Arizona lead to 6-4.

Shohei Ohtani delivered a pinch-hit single in the eighth to put runners on the corners with no out. The Angels then scored on a Kean Wong squeeze to pull within a run at 6-5 in advance of their ninth-inning rally.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kean Wong
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
David Peralta
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Alex Claudio
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Cobb#Chicago Cubs#St Louis Cardinals 7 2#Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Angels Outlast Diamondbacks in Sloppy Marathon

PHOENIX, June 11 — A four-hour, nine-minute marathon that saw three balks, four hit batsmen, and two run-scoring wild pitches — including one on a strikeout — led to the Los Angeles Angels defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6–5, in 10 innings Friday night. Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, and two HBP to lead the way. Pitcher Shohei Ohtani added two hits with an RBI and a run scored. In addition, he struck out eight batters in five innings while allowing two runs.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Arizona takes 7-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (30-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-43, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +121, Angels -139; over/under is 9...
MLBTimes Union

L.A. Angels-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks third. Stephen Vogt singles to left field. Caleb Smith out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Alex Cobb. Stephen Vogt to second. Josh Rojas called out on strikes. Pavin Smith walks. Eduardo Escobar singles to center field. Pavin Smith to third. Stephen Vogt scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep left field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Christian Walker scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Josh Reddick singles to third base. David Peralta to second. Nick Ahmed singles to shallow infield. Josh Reddick to third. David Peralta scores. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh.
MLBWFMZ-TV Online

Angels Diamondbacks Baseball

Ohtani delivers on mound, at plate as Angels top D-backs 6-5 Shohei Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an injury scare to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings. Max Stassi’s RBI groundout put the Angels ahead in the 10th. Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar hit a two-out, tying homer in the ninth. The Diamondbacks have lost eight in a row. Ohtani gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. The two-way star — who was batting second — fell to his knees and grimaced in pain after fouling a ball of the inside of his right knee. He eventually got up, limped around for a few minutes and then an RBI double.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Snaps homer drought in win

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI on Saturday in an 8-7 win against Arizona. Rendon put the Angels on the board in the fourth inning, slugging a solo homer to left field. He plated another two runs with a double in the following frame and tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The third baseman snapped a 27-game, 102-at-bat stretch without a home run, the second-longest power drought of his career. He is slashing .241/.317/.370 with four homers and 30 RBI on the season.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Angels hopeful for Anthony Rendon return vs. Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels hope to receive a boost in the return of third baseman Anthony Rendon when they kick off a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Anaheim, Calif. Rendon strained the triceps muscle on his right arm Monday when diving for a ball in Oakland....
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Ramon Laureano, Athletics rally past Angels to sweep series

Ramon Laureano returned from a 17-game absence because of a hip injury and homered for the Oakland Athletics in an 8-4 win against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon. Matt Olson had three hits, Chad Pinder had two hits after entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Anthony Rendon (triceps) out of Angels' Tuesday lineup against Oakland

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (triceps) is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rendon will receive the night off after Los Angeles' star third baseman was forced to leave Monday's contest with a triceps injury. Expect Kean Wong to see more at-bats until Rendon is ready to return.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Should avoid injured list

Rendon was diagnosed with a strained right triceps Tuesday, and manager Joe Maddon said the third baseman is expected to be out "for a couple days" but shouldn't require a trip to the injured list, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. It's apparently not a serious strain strain,...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Exits Monday with triceps injury

Angels manager Joe Maddon said after Monday's 8-5 loss to the Athletics that Rendon was removed in the seventh inning after he "felt something in his triceps" when he made a diving play at third base, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rendon went 1-for-3 with a base...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

WATCH: Ramón Laureano robs Los Angeles Angels of a home run (again)

OAKLAND – It didn’t take long for Ramón Laureano to once again make his presence felt in center field for the A’s on Wednesday. Laureano, playing his first game since May 27, robbed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton of a home run in the top of the fourth inning, timing his jump perfectly as he made a leaping catch over the wall on a long fly ball.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Remains out of lineup Friday

Rendon (triceps) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Detroit. Rendon is out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game after he exited Monday's contest in Oakland due to a triceps issue. The third baseman appears to be progressing, however, as manager Joe Maddon said that he could be an option to pinch hit Friday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBgetmoresports.com

MLB News: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Set to Compete in the Homerun Derby

The 2021 MLB Homerun Derby should be incredibly fun. With the All-Star Game being hosted in Denver, the balls should be flying out of the stadium all night. One big name just committed to the derby, and baseball fans should be hyped. Shohei Ohtani is having one heck of a...
MLBMidland Daily News

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (46-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-36, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Giants +112; over/under is...