The Superstar Racing Experience is a new driving league designed to bring elite drivers from every medium of the sport together. Founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart, the Camping World SRX Series will begin on Saturday at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut and will bring an interesting mix of racing legends to short asphalt and dirt tracks across the country the next six weeks. The green flag for the SRX Series at Stafford will drop at 8 p.m. ET and the 100-lap sprint will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.