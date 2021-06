Results from Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Craig Von Dohren returned to his winning ways Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway. Von Dohren aboard the Dave Dissinger owned No. 88X won a spirited battle with 2020 champion Mike Gular to take his first of the season at the Schuylkill County dirt oval. For Von Dohren it was his 99th career victory at the speedway. The Limited Late Models returned to the track for the first time this season with Travis Mease taking the win. In the Crate 602 feature, it was Brandon Edgar winning in dominating fashion. The Roadrunner feature was postponed after five laps were run due to rain and lightning; the balance of the feature will be completed at a later date.