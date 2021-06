Lamar Odom was a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, so he knows what it takes to win a championship. Over the years, he has remained a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and he has always been supportive of the team, especially throughout LeBron James' tenure in the city. While things looked good for the Lakers at the start of the year, injuries caught up to them, and eventually, they were ousted in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.