Chris Evans Gets Trolled by Chris Hemsworth in MCU Birthday Message

Who doesn't love Chris Evans?! The charming, handsome actor has built a career as one of Hollywood's most treasured leading men over the last two decades. His work as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented his spot as a box office heavyweight and also helped him amass an incredible following. In the years since, the Boston native has demonstrated time and time again why we can't get enough of him, from his winning smile to his varied career as well as his beautiful devotion to both his family and his dog. To celebrate the actor's 40th birthday on June 13, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run down just some of the reasons we adore him…