Chris Evans Gets Trolled by Chris Hemsworth in MCU Birthday Message

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor star Chris Hemsworth wished his fellow Avenger Chris Evans a happy 40th birthday... sort of. The Aussie actor shared a goofy selfie from the Thor: Love and Thunder set to wish his pal happy birthday, but the famous Chris in the photo isn't Evans, it's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book," Hemsworth cheekily wrote on Instagram. Considering the ever-present Internet debate over who is the Best Hollywood Chris, Hemsworth may have just won himself some clout in the competition.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Mcu#Aussie#Galaxy
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Are Wishing Chris Evans A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Chris Evans! The Captain America legend turns 40 years old today, and the internet is teeming with messages from his millions of fans out there – most of them Marvel lovers – who are celebrating the star’s big day. Evans may have made what could be his last appearance as the star-spangled hero back in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but all the love being thrown his way on Twitter right now proves he’ll always be a huge fan favorite.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Crew Shirt Reveals New Design For Chris Hemsworth

An official crew shift for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals a brand new look for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Principal photography officially wrapped on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be the latest adventure centered on Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder following the events of Avengers: Endgame. When we last saw him, he appointed Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new ruler of Asgard and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on a new adventure.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Sebastian Stan's Birthday Message for Chris Evans Includes Heartfelt Captain America Reference

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan's dynamic as Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so good that it doesn't come as a surprise anymore how they've developed a strong friendship on and off-camera through the years. And despite the fact that Evans is no longer part of the franchise, the bond between the two stars remains intact as evidenced by Stan's recent social media post to celebrate Chris' 40th birthday.
CelebritiesComicBook

Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Celebrates Chris Evans’ 40th Birthday

Happy (almost) Birthday, Chris Evans! The actor known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America is turning 40 on June 13th. Evans' special day may be tomorrow, but that's not stopping some of his fans and co-workers from celebrating a day early. In fact, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner took to Instagram today to share a photo in honor of Evans' birthday, which is no surprise considering Renner is often sharing fun pictures of himself with his fellow Avengers.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Chris Evans turns 40: All the reasons we love the actor

Who doesn't love Chris Evans?! The charming, handsome actor has built a career as one of Hollywood's most treasured leading men over the last two decades. His work as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented his spot as a box office heavyweight and also helped him amass an incredible following. In the years since, the Boston native has demonstrated time and time again why we can't get enough of him, from his winning smile to his varied career as well as his beautiful devotion to both his family and his dog. To celebrate the actor's 40th birthday on June 13, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run down just some of the reasons we adore him…
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Chris Hemsworth Posts BTS Photo Of Chris Pratt

“Well, the Asgardians of the Galaxy back together again!”. Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo of Chris Pratt from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor will be teamed-up with Star Lord (Chris Pratt) in this new film, continuing their humorous dynamic they shared in Avengers: Infinity War...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Much more than “Captain America”, Chris Evans celebrates his birthday this Sunday

Yes, Chris Evans reached the peak of his career thanks to Marvel, where he played “Captain America” ​​and shared with other celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., O Scarlett Johansson. Although he has millions of fans around the world for his role as the “protector of America”, his followers cheer him for being much more than that, especially this Sunday on his birthday.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Hemsworth shares a heartfelt image from the filming of THOR

Chris Hemsworth shares a new image from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder of him in the company of Chris Pratt. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, characters from different franchises began to interact. This was especially true at the end of the infinity saga when all the heroes of the MCU came together to fight Thanos. These teams have provided excellent matches between established characters, and the comic partnership between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge hit on Avengers: Infinity War, something that seems to be repeated in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Moviesjioforme.com

Love and Thor Promo Art Gives Chris Hemsworth God a New Look

Fans speculate exactly what Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will look like in his next fourth solo as Marvel’s Thunder God, Thor: Love and Thunder The rap gifts given to the cast and crew gave the most definitive view of what the hero’s new rise was. Many of the previous images are...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Says Thor Will Be At His Strongest In Love And Thunder

From the arrogant son of the king to a broken warrior, Thor has gone through one hell of a transformation in the narrative of the MCU. Now, Taika Waititi, the same director who pushed Odinson to his breaking point, character-wise, in Ragnarok, is back once again to give our hero his next overwhelming odds in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that Chris Evans directed and nobody remembers

After what Chris Evans I had spent so many years impersonating Captain America in the Marvel franchise, imagining someone else in his blue suit was technically impossible. However, it happened and it was in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where the MCU decided to bet on John Walker or, on Falcon himself to dress as the sentinel of freedom.
TV & Videosdisneydining.com

New Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth Coming to Disney+

The beloved National Geographic “Sharkfest” is getting ready to be kicked off and a new show titled “Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth” is joining the line up. In the new series, Hemsworth works to uncover the behavior of sharks and determine how humans and sharks can live together safely. The...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Rumored For Disney Plus Captain America Series

Is Chris Evans returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America? Well, according to the actor, who played the role for close to a decade, he isn’t. And according to Kevin Feige, the man in charge of the entire operation, it’s also a no. Of course, that hasn’t stopped plenty of rumors from making the rounds ever since it was first reported last year that the star was allegedly in talks for a return.