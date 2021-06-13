Chris Evans Gets Trolled by Chris Hemsworth in MCU Birthday Message
Thor star Chris Hemsworth wished his fellow Avenger Chris Evans a happy 40th birthday... sort of. The Aussie actor shared a goofy selfie from the Thor: Love and Thunder set to wish his pal happy birthday, but the famous Chris in the photo isn't Evans, it's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book," Hemsworth cheekily wrote on Instagram. Considering the ever-present Internet debate over who is the Best Hollywood Chris, Hemsworth may have just won himself some clout in the competition.popculture.com