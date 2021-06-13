Cancel
Presidential Election

Ex-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out 'a certain way'

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
 10 days ago
© Getty Images

Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx appeared to hint that she wanted then-President Trump to lose the 2020 presidential election, a new book reportedly alleges.

CNN reports that Andy Slavitt, one of President Biden 's top COVID-19 advisers who stepped down this week, wrote in his new book "Preventable" that Birx spoke to him after briefing officials in Minnesota last summer.

"I wanted to get a sense for whether, in the event of a strained transition of government, she would help give Biden and his team the best chance to be effective," Slavitt wrote of Birx and their meeting, CNN reported.

"She looked me in the eye and said, 'I hope the election turns out a certain way,'" Slavitt wrote in the book, according to CNN. "I had the most important information I needed," he added, according to the outlet.

The interaction reportedly took place last August when Slavitt met with Birx, who worked on the coronavirus task force under Trump, after being invited to attend the briefing.

Slavitt noted that Birx was "completely silenced" by the Trump administration, and that she seemed "downright scared."

Birx did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The outgoing Biden adviser shared the article detailing his book's claims on Twitter. The book, which details leadership failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released on Tuesday.

Slavitt, a former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is slated to appear on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Psaki dodges question on whether Biden believes 'a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question regarding President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion during Monday's press briefing. "Are you asking me if the president supports a woman's right to choose? He does,” Psaki said in response to a reporter who asked if the president believed “that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSThe Guardian

US Covid deaths hit 600,000 as ex-Biden adviser says high toll was avoidable

The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic passed 600,000 on Tuesday. As it did so, a former White House Covid adviser, Andy Slavitt, was under fire from the right for saying Americans could have avoided such severe losses if they had been prepared to “sacrifice a little bit for one another”.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Senator Rick Scott: President Biden Doesn’t Have The Backbone To Stand Up To Putin

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the need for congressional testimony to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus, including from Dr. Fauci, and to find out what he knew about the origins of Covid. Senator Scott also discussed President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scott says Biden needs to be direct with Putin but feels he doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to Putin and let him know we will not stand for Russian hackers attacking our grid and other key production facilities.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Birx hinted she wanted Trump to lose election, new book says

Dr Deborah Birx, then the White House coronavirus taskforce coordinator, hinted to an Obama-era official shortly before the 2020 election she wanted Donald Trump to lose to Joe Biden. Andy Slavitt, a former acting chief of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, writes in a new book, according to...