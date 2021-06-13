Cancel
Video Games

E3 2021: A quick look at Gearbox’s showcase of ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ and ‘Godfall’ expansion

By Gieson Cacho
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Publishing held its own E3 showcase and it mostly featured a behind-the-scenes look at “Borderlands” the movie. That isn’t so bad for fans of the video game. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford showed the curious how the Hollywood magic happens, talking to director Eli Roth and chatting with the likes of Kevin Hart though the actor did leave him hanging.

Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Who are the voice actors in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a brand new Borderlands spin-off that takes what was introduced in the Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC from Borderlands 2 and expands it into a full game. The game should feature quite a bit of Borderlands charm for returning fans, but not being connected to the main story means new players can come in and enjoy the game themselves. While Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not coming out until 2022, Gearbox has dropped some actors you can expect to hear in the game. Here is the voice cast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Combines Borderlands and Dungeons and Dragons

Game publisher 2K and developer Gearbox recently announced the standalone game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is going to be a looter shooter that will be coming in early 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be just like any other Borderlands titles, which will focus on a story with a co-op campaign up to four players, but with an awesome twist: Dungeons and Dragons style.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Officially Announced, Launches Early 2022 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Entertainment have officially announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands spin-off title. It will launch in early 2022. The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness "Butt Stallion." More information on the game will be shared this summer.
Video GamesBusiness Wire

Whimsy, Wonder, and High-Powered Weaponry: 2K and Gearbox Entertainment Announce Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Coming in 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K and Gearbox Entertainment today announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry – will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022, during the fourth quarter of Take-Two Interactive’s (NASDAQ: TTWO) fiscal year.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

How to watch Gearbox’s E3 2021 showcase

E3 2021 will take place June 12-15, and will be a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more will attend, promising new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. Borderlands developer Gearbox Software is heading to E3 2021 armed with a...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has customisable characters, spells, and melee weapons

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands won't have grenades—but it will let you thwack a walking shark with a giant sword. So really, who needs 'em?. Speaking on the IGN Expo livestream, developer Matt Cox gave us a few more details on Wonderlands' character creation and customisation options. Not going so far as to let players fully customise weapons, Wonderlands nevertheless does have armour, amulets and guns on top of series-first melee weapons.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What platforms and consoles is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on?

The Borderlands universe is expanding, or rather welcoming a brand new part of its universe, with the announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The upcoming spin-off takes place in its own fantasy version of Borderlands, with many familiar faces present. While the setting may be quite the switch from Borderlands’ post-apocalyptic sci-fi narrative, it retains the zany characters and chaotic storytelling the franchise is known for.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Has Dragon-Sized Shoes to Fill

When Gearbox Studios announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed Borderlands spinoff, during this week’s Summer Game Fest, it anticipated fans’ comparisons to the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. But Gearbox clarified that while Wonderlands would keep the same conceit – Tiny Tina is the dungeon master of a game of “Bunkers and Badasses” and is constantly changing the game around the players — Wonderlands takes place in an entirely new world with new characters (other than Tiny Tina) and incorporates new battle mechanics, like spellcasting.
Video GamesIGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Trailer Developer Breakdown

The creative director on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands joins us to analyze everything we see if the reveal trailer for this Borderlands spin-off game. Set within a game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes place inside a game of Bunkers and Badasses, first introduced in the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. In this trailer, we get a glimpse at the game's main antagonist, the Dragon Lord, voiced by Will Arnett. We also see snippets of new enemies such as skeletons from the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, as well as new enemy, shark with legs. In a series first, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will allow users to wield melee weapons along side the usual plethora of weapons. In addition, and building off the spell grenade system of Assault on Dragon Keep, players will be able to cast spells with their custom created characters. Oh and the game will allow player to shoot their guns WHILE casting spells. IGN will be covering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as more information comes leading up to its release in early 2022.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Shows Off Some Enemies And Environments - Screens

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.
Video Gamesgeekoutpost.com

E3 2021 Recap: The Disappointment that was the Gearbox Showcase

Gearbox has had a rough time as of late with issues going on with management and voice actors, to a lackluster launch of Godfall, to what is a severely critically panned E3 showcase. Their reveals, while nothing too impressive, had a couple of moments of interest but was mostly overshadowed by filler, lousy marketing, and angry fans on social media.