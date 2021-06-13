Cancel
The brilliance of Jeff Stoutland in Roob's Eagles Observations

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wit and wisdom of Jeff Stoutland, a curious Miles Sanders-LeSean McCoy comparison and the mystery of Nick Foles’ career. Three months from opening day, here’s this weekend’s Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Did you have a chance to watch Jeff Stoutland’s presser the other day? If not, you...

Bryce Brown
Carson Wentz
Joe Flacco
#Eagles#American Football#Sprung Boston Scott#Giants#Td
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

Eagles' line coach Stoutland knows what he knows, and that's it

Jeff Stoutland has coached the Eagles’ offensive line since Chip Kelly arrived in 2013. A resident of Wallingford, he has more Delco running through his veins than Kate Winslett in "Mare of Easttown." When Doug Pederson was fired in January following a 4-11-1 season, the first time in three years...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Jeff Stoutland on Alabama opening, Landon Dickerson

Reports in January deemed it likely that Jeff Stoutland was headed back to Alabama to become the offensive-line coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Stoutland didn’t leave the Philadelphia Eagles to come to Alabama. But he got some Alabama to come to him. The Eagles used a second-round draft choice to...
NFLphillyvoice.com

A bettor's guide to the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles season

The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner, and it’s time to start looking ahead to the Eagles’ prospects. Philly is coming off an incredibly disappointing campaign, but the one bright side of their last place finish is that they get the easiest schedule in the division. In fact,...
NFLNBC Sports

The moment Stoutland started believing in Dillard

It was August of last summer, and Jeff Stoutland gathered his players together for another team meeting. He looked out in the meeting room and saw the usual suspects: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo and everybody else who was getting ready for the season. And there — in the...
NFLfullscalephilly.com

Eagles 53-man roster predictions leading up to training camp

With training camp slowly creeping up on us, taking a look at who will and won’t make the final cut is always a fun exercise. Since the draft, the Eagles have stayed busy, making a handful or signings all the way up through OTAs. So let’s get right into this...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Do the Eagles have a stronger roster than they did in 2020? Defense edition

After concluding that the Eagles have significantly improved their roster on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, it’s time to turn our attention to the defensive side of things. *Note the rosters being compared are from July 2020 going into Training Camp, so there will be some differences...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s best and worst contracts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Best: S Anthony Harris — One year, $4 million (fully guaranteed). Harris had a down 2020 season playing on the franchise tag, but the swing from a one-year, $11.441 million contract to a one-year, $4 million pact seems like an overreaction that Philadelphia capitalized on. Over the 2018-19 seasons, Harris earned PFF’s top grade among all safeties, at 91.6, with his 93.5 coverage grade also the best mark in the league. [...] Worst: K Jake Elliott — Five years, $20.15 million ($990K in active guarantees, $2.25 million 2022 salary guarantee vests in March of 2022) Among the extensive list of issues plaguing the Eagles’ 2020 campaign, Elliott going 14-for-19 on field goals en route to a 40.5 kicking grade — good for 32nd out of 34 qualifying placekickers — was certainly not helpful. Philadelphia is cutting contracts left and right this offseason but would lose cap space via an Elliott release, so he’ll have an opportunity to earn the organization’s trust once more.. [BLG Note: Carson Wentz should really be the answer for considering he’s taking up $33.8M in cap space this season to play for the Colts. PFF included him as Indy’s worst contract instead.]
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles Training Camp Battles: Derek Barnett vs Josh Sweat

After the signing of Ryan Kerrigan, the Eagles have an interesting battle shaping up when it comes to who will start opposite Brandon Graham. 12 months ago, many assumed that Derek Barnett would have taken on the full-time starting reins and been in a position to take some weight off the shoulders of Brandon Graham. Instead, there are only more question marks over the Tennessee product and the man breathing down his neck.
NFLNBC Sports

An unbelievable Hurts stat in Roob's observations

A crazy Jalen Hurts stat, the Eagles’ lingering issues forcing turnovers and the greatest collapse in franchise history. That’s a glimpse into the wonders of today’s Roob’s 10 random Eagles offseason observations!. 1. Jalen Hurts is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history (and the only rookie) to record...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles were smart to bring in 2 reliable backup QBs

Joe Flacco (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Having a backup quarterback is huge for NFL teams and the Philadelphia Eagles set themselves up nicely in that situation. Not only did they bring Joe Flacco in over the offseason but they also recently agreed to a contract with former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.
Philadelphia, PAbleedinggreennation.com

Best Father’s Day Gifts For Eagles Fans

With fathers day quickly approaching, we put together the best collection of products just for Dad. Whether he is home grilling, or returning back to a stadium this season we got you covered. See below for the hottest gifts to celebrate their biggest day!!!!. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES STRAW HAT. $40. Weather...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Re-Grading Eagles' 2018-2020 NFL Drafts

We are barely three years removed from the Philadelphia Eagles being crowned the best football team in the world. Now their Super Bowl-winning head coach is gone, their Super Bowl-winning quarterback is gone, their franchise quarterback is gone, and they’re a lot closer to the worst team in the league than the best.