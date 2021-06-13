The brilliance of Jeff Stoutland in Roob's Eagles Observations

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Best: S Anthony Harris — One year, $4 million (fully guaranteed). Harris had a down 2020 season playing on the franchise tag, but the swing from a one-year, $11.441 million contract to a one-year, $4 million pact seems like an overreaction that Philadelphia capitalized on. Over the 2018-19 seasons, Harris earned PFF’s top grade among all safeties, at 91.6, with his 93.5 coverage grade also the best mark in the league. [...] Worst: K Jake Elliott — Five years, $20.15 million ($990K in active guarantees, $2.25 million 2022 salary guarantee vests in March of 2022) Among the extensive list of issues plaguing the Eagles’ 2020 campaign, Elliott going 14-for-19 on field goals en route to a 40.5 kicking grade — good for 32nd out of 34 qualifying placekickers — was certainly not helpful. Philadelphia is cutting contracts left and right this offseason but would lose cap space via an Elliott release, so he’ll have an opportunity to earn the organization’s trust once more.. [BLG Note: Carson Wentz should really be the answer for considering he’s taking up $33.8M in cap space this season to play for the Colts. PFF included him as Indy’s worst contract instead.]