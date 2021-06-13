Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Right Place, Right Time For Mesa At Road America

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 10 days ago

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – As the first of two Supersport races was reaching its crescendo, the math was being done. If Sean Dylan Kelly beat Richie Escalante, his championship points lead would grow to 22 points. If Escalante won the race that was going back and forth between the two with more passes than you could keep track of, Kelly’s lead would be cut to 12 points.

www.speedsport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road America#Race#Ecstar#Ktm#Robem Engineering Aprilia#Gcp#Ohvale#American Racing Team#Atlas Speed Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmotoamerica.com

Mesa’s First, Scott’s Junior Cup And De Keyrel Dominates At Road America

As the first of two Supersport races was reaching its crescendo, the math was being done. If Sean Dylan Kelly beat Richie Escalante, his championship points lead would grow to 22 points. If Escalante won the race that was going back and forth between the two with more passes than you could keep track of, Kelly’s lead would be cut to 12 points.
Nashville, TNWTVCFOX

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

Kyle Larson has won the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend's All-Star race. Rick Hendrick's cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive...
NBAMadison Courier

Suns rising at the right time, roar into conference finals

DENVER — Jae Crowder received all sorts of quizzical text messages for his decision to sign with the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. What was he thinking? The Suns hadn’t been to the playoffs in a decade. The West was stacked. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
CyclingHouston Chronicle

Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes First Place at the Crankworx Innsbruck MTB Downhill

INNSBRUCK, Austria (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. The ‘Flying Frenchman’ does it again! Monster Energy congratulates Loris Vergier on taking first place in the legendary Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill mountain bike race on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, rose to the top of the Elite Men’s division featuring the world’s best MTB racers with a time of 2:38.936. Vergier was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, in second place just under 1.5 seconds behind.
MotorsportsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Ken de la Bastide column: Young guns flexing IndyCar muscle

The powers to be at the NTT IndyCar Series have to be smiling with the rapid changing of the guard in the open wheel series. It was anticipated entering 2021 the young guns would begin to make their presence known during the year. But, thus far, it is the young...
MotorsportsSupercrossKING

BARCIA BATTLES TO SEVENTH AT ROUND 3 OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL/GASGAS FACTORY RACING ENJOY A WEEKEND OFF BEFORE JUMPING BACK INTO RACING. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia battled his way to seventh overall at Saturday’s High Point MX National, securing 9-6 finishes at Round 3 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Despite feeling under the weather, Pierce Brown fought through the day to come away with 12th overall while lining up solo in the 250MX class due to teammate Michael Mosiman suffering a practice crash last weekend that kept him out of racing today.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Thad Moffitt – ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Pocono Raceway

Event: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 (80 laps, 200 miles) Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1) Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion. Moffitt enters his eighth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The 20-year-old driver turned in a third-place...
Motorsportsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Chase Elliott disqualified after Nashville race for loose lug nuts on car

Chase Elliott was headed toward a good finish in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Nashville. Then the wheels nearly came off. That cost him big time after the race. Elliott was disqualified after NASCAR inspectors ruled that five lug nuts on the No. 9 car were loose. It is not clear how many tires were affected. He was dropped from 13th place to last, which on Sunday was 39th. The reigning Cup Series champion lost all but one of the points he earned in the race.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Travis Geisler Ford Zoom Transcript

Ford Zoom Media Availability | Tuesday, June 22, 2021. TRAVIS GEISLER, NASCAR Competition Director, Team Penske — WILL YOU BE TOLD WHAT BRAKES YOU’RE GOING TO RUN WITH NEXT GEN, OR WILL YOU HAVE THE OPTION LIKE THIS PAST WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE? “I think there will be like two choices next year. I think the calipers are the same. Pretty much everywhere there will be two rotor options, but all of the rotors and brakes for next year are a lot bigger. There’s a tremendous amount of braking capability in that car from what we’ve seen in testing. Even just coming to pit road at Texas, Ryan was driving and was just kind of amazed at how far he could brake. Larger wheels allow for a lot larger rotor, so you’ve got a lot more stopping power. I think anytime you’re allowed to have decisions people make bad ones at times and that creates some variability and that’s what I like about it is having the option to make a bad choice or a good choice and being able to separate yourself. I think the choices next year will still be there. They’ll be a lot more limited and we’ll have to see how it plays out. I think the braking platform in general is definitely gonna be, it’s so much more performance with that car given the size constraints of the parts involved.”
Motorsportsava360.com

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

The #12 Team Penske-Chevrolet driver set the fastest time on the harder compound primary Firestones with a 1min17.6869sec, before Alexander Rossi on a set of softer alternates edged ahead by just 0.03sec. O’Ward initially couldn’t improve his time on reds, but then laid down a 1min17.5143. But that wasn’t enough...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chaos & Kindness Chevrolet Silverado. Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Stage wins: 2, Laps led: 31. Starts: 12, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 158. Notes:. Sponsor...
Elkhart Lake, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st Denny Hamlin Road America race in NASCAR Cup Series

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Road America on July 4, which kicks off a huge week of competitive racing in southeast Wisconsin. One of the drivers who will be making his first appearance at Road America is Denny Hamlin, who continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

CADILLAC RACING TAKING MOMENTUM TO THE SIX HOURS AT THE GLEN

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is heading to upstate New York to Watkins Glen International Raceway for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, June 24-27. After missing the 2020 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen due to Covid restrictions, the IMSA series returns for the...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT NASHVILLE: Chad Knaus Quote on Disqualification of the No. 9 Team

CHAD KNAUS, VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPETITION FOR HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS, ON THE DISQUALIFICATION OF THE NO. 9 TEAM AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY:. “It’s unfortunate. The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race. At the end of the race Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration so they chose to run the race out. It’s unfortunate that the lug nuts vibrated loose on the left rear and now we are sitting here with a disqualification for the 9 team.”
Long Pond, PAspeedsport.com

Gilliland Lands Cometic Pole For Pocono Truck Race

LONG POND, Pa. – Seeking his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the year, Todd Gilliland will start first during Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Gilliland, the driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150, received the Cometic Gasket Pole Award courtesy of the highest...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.