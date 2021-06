Lamborghini Aventador SV vs £1M Rallycross Racers: DRAG RACE

For those of you too young to remember the fact for yourselves, I’m about to drop a truth-bomb: the 1980s were an absolutely magical time to love cars. There was a strange mix of things happening to help fuel that fact, too — a bit of hand-built craftsmanship here, some vague understanding of aerodynamics evolving over there (there was some science behind it, but it was a far cry from the computer-aided cruise missiles of today). Stir in a heaping helping of “War on Drugs” cocaine cowboy-ism and more than a dash of Magnum PI and Miami Vice, and you might soon understand why we children of the ’80s love Ferrari so. Pity Ferraris are objectively terrible by today’s standards … if only there was some way to make a classic Ferrari somehow relevant again.