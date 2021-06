Cleveland Indians third base prospect Nolan Jones is finally starting to hit at the Triple-A level. He finished Sunday's game 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. The top prospect entered the year with the potential to arrive in the majors by mid-season but he hit just .189 with one home run and 39 strikeouts in May. Over the last six games, he's 8-for-19 (.421) with six doubles, a home run, and a BB-K ratio of 6-5. Jones is traditionally an on-base machine and has never produced a walk rate below 16% in any minor league season. The 23-year-old also has massive raw power but hits too many balls on the ground to fully unleash that home-run potential without some swing adjustments. He finished the 2019 season with 15 homers in 126 games.--Marc Hulet - RotoBaller.