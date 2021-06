We made our first trip of the summer and second of 2021 to North Louisiana, on Tuesday 06/15/21, for our Northern Louisiana Future Games Trials/Uncommitted Upperclass Showcase at Bossier Parish Community College. The Bossier Parish Community College staff was on hand, as well as a couple of other Division I schools, which only added to the excitement of the day. New names showing off their skills was the theme of of the day, especially offensively, as we were treated to numerous guys recording 90 mph plus exit velocities. Below, we take a look at a few prospects who stood out in our latest edition of "Quick Hits". Be sure to follow us over the coming days, as we continue to provide post-event coverage.