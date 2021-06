The Meadowlands will host the Hambletonian and Breeders Crown, two popular harness racing events, in August and October, respectively. “Pairing harness racing’s national championship, the Breeders Crown, with its signature race, the Hambletonian, is a rare occurrence and the perfect opportunity to once again demonstrate that the Meadowlands region and the state of New Jersey know how to host and promote premier sports events,” said Frank Vuono, founder of 4th Quarter Marketing and partner in Rutherford based 16W Marketing LLC, as well as a former NFL marketing executive.