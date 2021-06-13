Cancel
Zach & Whitney Bates’ Baby Jadon Makes ‘Small But Huge Improvements’

Bringing Up Bates stars Zach and Whitney Bates welcomed their new baby to the world last week. Sadly, he was in the NICU for a little while and ended up on life support. Now, the family is back with another update about the little one. On Monday, the baby arrived,...

CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Whitney Bates’ Son Jadon Is ‘Improving’ After ‘Heartbreaking’ Right Lung Collapse

On the mend. Whitney Bates’ fourth child, Jadon, is “steadily improving” in the NICU three days after his birth. “We want to thank you all so much for the many prayers you have prayed for little Jadon and for your words of support and encouragement,” the Bringing Up Bates star, 27, captioned a Thursday, June 10, Instagram photo. “We want to give a quick update on his condition. Last night, little J had a rough night. His oxygen levels continued dropping, and his right lung collapsed. They intubated and put him on a ventilator. He has a little chest tube on the side of his chest for the collapse. We called family and prayed, and thankfully God heard the many prayers going up! Today, Jadon … looks so much more peaceful.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Whitney Bates Gives Birth, Welcomes Her 4th Child With Zach Bates

Welcome to the Bates brood! Whitney Bates and Zach Bates welcomed baby No. 4, son Jadon Carl Bates, on Monday, June 7, at 5:15 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces. “After months of waiting on this special day to arrive, we are rejoicing to finally meet our sweet Jadon face to face,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s no way to describe the feeling and emotions we felt when we first held him in our arms. He is perfect in every way.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bringing Up Bates' Star Whitney Bates Gives Baby Update After Son Is Born With Complications in NICU

Just days after welcoming her fourth child, Whitney Bates is providing a health update on her son. Little Jadon Carl Bates, whose name pays homage to his grandfather, made his way into the world on Monday, June 7. After Bates and her husband, Zach Bates, shared the tragic news that their son had been transferred to the NICU shortly after his birth when his oxygen levels began to drop, the Bringing Up Bates star returned to Instagram on Thursday with a health update, revealing the good news to fans that her son is "steadily improving."
