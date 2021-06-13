Zach & Whitney Bates’ Baby Jadon Makes ‘Small But Huge Improvements’

On the mend. Whitney Bates’ fourth child, Jadon, is “steadily improving” in the NICU three days after his birth. “We want to thank you all so much for the many prayers you have prayed for little Jadon and for your words of support and encouragement,” the Bringing Up Bates star, 27, captioned a Thursday, June 10, Instagram photo. “We want to give a quick update on his condition. Last night, little J had a rough night. His oxygen levels continued dropping, and his right lung collapsed. They intubated and put him on a ventilator. He has a little chest tube on the side of his chest for the collapse. We called family and prayed, and thankfully God heard the many prayers going up! Today, Jadon … looks so much more peaceful.”