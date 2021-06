Bridges scored 23.0 points in the Suns' win over the Nuggets while also putting together a fully “stuffed” stat-line in the process. Bridges has had a habit all year of sustaining long runs of great production followed by several underwhelming efforts. Lucky for us, it seems as though he is experiencing one of those long runs of great production, which is excellent for us but maybe not so much for the Nuggets. If Bridges can sustain this level of scoring production, it could be a hard time trying to put this Suns team away, as they would have ample scoring power coming from the starting rotation. When he is "on," it could be hard to pass up on his value contribution for lineups.