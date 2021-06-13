Bodies of 2-Year-Old Boy and Father Found after Murder-Suicide in Washington County

Maryland State Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide along the Appalachian Trail in Washington County. Staff photo by Bill Green (The Frederick News-Post).

A man seems to have murdered his 2-year-old son and later himself this past Thursday.

The Maryland State Police said in a statement Friday that the bodies of Dawson Thomson, 2, and his father, Sean, 34, were found along the Appalachian Trail in Washington County at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Dawson’s mother, Sean's wife, reported the pair missing around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. She recounted Sean Thomson picking Dawson up from her parents’ home near Boonsboro at around 8:30 p.m. that evening; Sean then reportedly told Dawson's grandparents that he and the child were to go hiking.

She discovered her husband’s car in the entrance parking lot at the Boonsboro Appalachian Trail, subsequently calling the authorities to report the two missing. She also revealed to police that Sean Thomson had been "despondent lately".

The police are currently treating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Sean Thomson’s corpse was discovered less than an hour soon after. The vicinity of both bodies to one another was not instantly obvious.

The police said a knife was recovered from the scene, which they described as “a rugged location accessible only on foot.” Baltimore's chief medical examiner is currently performing autopsies on the bodies.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit says that the motive is unclear and that the family was living together with no significant issues. They are asking anyone with more information on this crime to call them, Frederick Barrack, at (301) 600-4151.