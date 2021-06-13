Tribe bullpen holds, setting up wild walk-off win
César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.www.audacy.com
