Tribe bullpen holds, setting up wild walk-off win

By Jon Rudder
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 10 days ago

César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

