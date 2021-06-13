Tribe bullpen holds, setting up wild walk-off win

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, JUNE 13 Pro baseball Mariners 6, Indians 2 — Jake Fraley continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer, and Kyle Seager also homered — both off Shane Bieber. Seager had three hits. Logan Gilbert allowed four hits and one run while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Seattle (32-35), which went 4-6...