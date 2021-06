For roughly seven days each year the crows gather to roost at the base of our hill, filling the larger trees with deeper shadows and sharing whatever sophisticated information scavenger birds might find useful. Beyond a bit of noise and terror aimed toward any carelessly wandering domesticated predators, little stirs these birds from their business beyond random bouts of mild social tumult. On the hottest years there is always a death, a sharp-toned cackling that rises to cacophony until they find order, or death, amongst their gathering. That most feral and screaming congress, wherein the roost reaches the point of murder in symposium, is exactly the tone of the otherwise restful and gleefully ‘old school’ atmospheric black metal that Copacabana, Colombia-based artist Atrium bring upon us with his debut full-length ‘Ancient Spells‘. The breath that he exhales catches its rasp in throat and shatters the air like the cawing of fifty crows at their most intense, exhaling a public death meant to cut through the ethereal thickness of the experience in reminiscence of the most classic black metal ideals. It is a corpse that he leaves behind, a sparkling husk of ancient black metal let loose of any remaining concern for the world beyond the ‘self’. Through meditation and careful reconstruction of oneiric realms we observe the imaginatively set bond between the artist and his own remarkably presented introspection.