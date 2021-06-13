Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 prelims results & video: Riddell wins glorious war with Dober, Murphy edges out Calderwood

By Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preliminary portion of the UFC 263 card just closed out with an absolute banger between the company’s #13 ranked lightweight, Drew Dober, and a surging Brad Riddell. Both men came to throw, and both men did just that. This one was wild, with both men swinging for the fences and both men doing damage. Takedowns were also being mixed in by both fighters, but it was Riddell who rocked Dober late to leave a lasting impression on the judges and earn himself the decision win. Brad has now won all-four of his UFC bouts, and just bested a top-15 UFC fighter.

www.bloodyelbow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Dawodu
Person
Eryk Anders
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Joanne Calderwood
Person
Lauren Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Prelims#Smooth Sailing#Said And Done#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lauren Murphy knows impressive win needed at UFC 263 to secure title shot

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Lauren Murphy knows she has to put a stamp on Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263 if she wants to secure the next women’s flyweight title shot. Murphy (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and will look to make it five on Saturday when she meets Calderwood (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a high-stakes bout for the division at Gila River Arena. The bout airs on the televised prims prior to the pay-per-view main card.
UFCNews-Herald

UFC 263: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell odds, picks and prediction

In a lightweight bout on Saturday's preliminary card, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Dober vs. Riddell odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 263 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to The Grand Canyon State features a loaded slate of prelims. In the featured slot at UFC 263 this Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, rising New Zealand striker Brad Riddell gets his toughest test to date against Drew Dober. Their lightweight battle could go any number of ways, but above all else, it figures to be an absolute banger. Meanwhile, the most important bout of the bunch is likely the women’s flyweight affair between Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood, with the winner expected to earn the blessing and the curse of a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. A collision between top featherweight prospects Movsar Evloev and Hakeem Dawodu looks like the other highlight of this slate, though there is plenty to like from top to bottom.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Prelims: Brad Riddell Wins Slugfest Against Drew Dober

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Brad Riddell had to walk through heavy artillery to earn the biggest victory in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career to date. The...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Brad Riddell Outpoints Drew Dober After Back-And-Forth War – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Brad Riddell is taking place now (Saturday, June 12, 2021) on the UFC 263 prelims. Riddell lands a nice left early on. Dober starts to trade with him. Dober seems to have hurt Riddell bad but Riddell counters with the takedown. Dober scrambles and they return to the feet. Dober continues to find success but Riddell is still in this as he lands his own strikes. Dober sees his head kick blocked. Both fighters are swinging but Riddell is the one backed up. Riddell connects with a leg kick. Riddell seems to have hurt Dober as the round comes to an end.
UFCava360.com

UFC 263: Lauren Murphy Octagon Interview

UFC flyweight Lauren Murphy spoke with Joe Rogan inside of the Octagon after her split decision victory over Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263 on Saturday. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/
UFCMMA Fighting

Lauren Murphy happy with Joanne Calderwood win, but ‘cried about’ not getting finish

Lauren Murphy picked up another key victory on her path to a title shot on Saturday, but she wishes the result could have been more conclusive. In a bout that likely determined the next challenger for flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Murphy picked up a split decision win over Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263, which took place at Gila River Arena in Glendale Ariz. The first and third rounds of the bout were competitive standup frames, while Murphy won the most convincing round in the second as she worked Calderwood over on the ground.
UFCchatsports.com

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 263: Early prelims offer smorgasbord of offerings

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alexis Davis, Ultimate Fighting Championship Pound for Pound rankings, Pannie Kianzad, Jake Collier, Steven Peterson. When the UFC began running events damn near every week, there eventually became a point where aside from the tip top of the card, it was near impossible to distinguish a Fight Night card from a PPV card. Sure, there were some exceptions when the UFC would stack particular PPV cards – such as those that took place in MSG – but by and large, the there was little to separate the standard versions of those cards.
UFCSaipan Tribune

‘The Crank’ out of UFC 263

A multiple-vehicle collision yesterday morning has resulted in the withdrawal of Frank “The Crank” Camacho from the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship 263 Figueiredo vs Moreno 2 on June 12. In a statement from Camacho, although grateful to have walked away from the incident in one piece, he is heartbroken that...
UFCUSA Today

Drew Dober excited for 'beautiful striking matchup' with Brad Riddell at UFC 263

PHOENIX – Drew Dober spoke to the media ahead of UFC 263 at Wednesday’s media day. Dober (23-10 MMA, 9-6 UFC) answered questions from MMA Junkie and other media members ahead of his lightweight bout with Brad Riddell (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) about the pleasing stylistic matchup, rebounding from the Islam Makhachev loss and much more.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 263 weigh-in results and live video stream

PHOENIX – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 263 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Phoenix and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The same arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.