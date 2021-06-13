UFC 263 prelims results & video: Riddell wins glorious war with Dober, Murphy edges out Calderwood
The preliminary portion of the UFC 263 card just closed out with an absolute banger between the company’s #13 ranked lightweight, Drew Dober, and a surging Brad Riddell. Both men came to throw, and both men did just that. This one was wild, with both men swinging for the fences and both men doing damage. Takedowns were also being mixed in by both fighters, but it was Riddell who rocked Dober late to leave a lasting impression on the judges and earn himself the decision win. Brad has now won all-four of his UFC bouts, and just bested a top-15 UFC fighter.www.bloodyelbow.com