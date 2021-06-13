Cancel
Wrestling camp held in Malvern

Alliance Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot was learned last week at the Malvern MatMania Camp of Champions II. Brakan Mead was in charge of the first day of the wrestling camp. He is a 2017 Ohio state champion, a three-time state placer, and a two-year starter at The Ohio State University. Day 2 saw...

Winston-salem, NCyadkinripple.com

Falcons earn wrestling wins

WINSTON-SALEM — Last month, the Forbush Falcons wrestling team competed in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament at Walkertown High School. In the 106 pound quarterfinals, Jose Pina-Velasquez received a bye which took him straight to the semifinals. In his semifinals match, Pina-Velasquez took the win over Walkertown’s Amara Mullins with a fall at the 0:42 mark. The win advanced Pina-Velasquez to the first place match where he faced off against Landon Pack from Surry Central. It was a hard fought match between both athletes, as the match came down to a decision. Pina-Velasquez took the win over Pack, 8-4, to take first place in the 106 pound weight class.
Dunkirk, NYPost-Journal

JHS Posts Wrestling Win

DUNKIRK — Jamestown (2-2) was a 54-18 winner over Dunkirk (1-4) in CCAA nonleague wrestling action. The Red Raiders recorded pins from Connor Bush over Issiah Ruiz at 102 pounds, Keith Miller over Edwin Sanchez at 160, Daniel O’Brien over Dante Donato at 172, and Caleb Bane over Gianni Fred at 285.
WWEforksforum.com

Forks Wrestling

The Spartans traveled to Tacoma on Saturday to take on the 4a Curtis Vikings and 3a Bethel Braves. The Spartans defeated Curtis by score of 63-15. Winning their matches by pin were Dalton Kilmer, Walker Wheeler, Colton Duncan, Jake Weakley, Hayden Queen, and Hayden Baker. Sloan Tumaua won by decision 10-6.
WWEmontanasports.com

Mike and Bill Zadick carrying on father's legacy through wrestling camp

GREAT FALLS -- The Zadick Bros. wrestling camp is back after a one year hiatus. Mike and Bill Zadick, two of the best wrestlers ever to come out of Montana, are back in their hometown working with kids they’ve watched develop for over a decade. Things are back to normal...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

SPRING WRESTLING Gloucester wrestling holding its own in unique season

The 2020-21 school year has forced student athletes and coaches to make big time adjustments in their respective sport. No sport, however, has been put through the ringer more than the sport of wrestling. Originally scheduled for the winter season, wrestling was not cleared to play when the other winter...
Erie County, NYorchardparkbee.com

Wrestling team thrilled to compete

High school wrestling teams in Erie County returned to competition last week for the first time in more than a year. Quakers’ coach Jared Teal said it’s been a long time coming for many of these athletes, and he is thrilled that they are able to compete, albeit in a limited capacity. The Quakers have three captains this year, seniors […]
WWEYakima Herald Republic

WRESTLING: Eisenhower vs. Davis

Action from a CBBN league wrestling dual between Eisenhower and Davis Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, Wash. Davis defeated Eisenhower, 41-35.
WWEGreenfield Daily Reporter

Wrestling Theology event is Saturday

FORTVILLE — Wrestling Theology has a live event at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Road Church Northeast, 611 Vitality Drive in Fortville. The auditorium will be transformed into a wrestling arena. More information and tickets at www.wrestlingtheology.com.
Combat Sportsuncbears.com

A Year in Review: Wrestling

Wrestling continues to make noise in the Big 12 and nationally and 2021 was no different. Northern Colorado started the year with a win at Wyoming propelling them into the NWCA Top 25 for the first time in 51 years. UNC continued the success on the mat throughout the year with four NCAA Championship qualifiers. The Bears not only had a strong year in competition, but also in the classroom setting records for NWCA and Big 12 All-Academic honors.
WWEMoore News

Standfast Wrestling conducts wrestling camp

The Standfast Wrestling Club conducted a youth wrestling camp in two sessions on Thursday, June 10. T. J. Funderburg, principal at Cactus Elementary School, helped coordinate the camp since becoming involved with the program because of his daughters, who are showing an interest in wrestling. He said he didn't think he would be involved, but now his kids are getting involved, so he's going along for the ride.
Basketballtheshoppersweekly.com

Boys Basketball Camp to Be Held at KC

The Kaskaskia College men’s basketball program will host a boy’s basketball camp Monday through Thursday, June 21-24 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The camp is for boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost for the camp is $65.00 and includes a camp t-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC...
WWElastwordonsports.com

IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds Main Event to Be Held at Daily’s Place

During the IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling summit on the June 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a major shake-up to the Against All Odds main event was announced. Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Moose. The match will not take place at IMPACT’s home Skyway Studios, but rather, the home of AEW: Daily’s Place.
Orange, MARecorder

Mahar wrestles to pair of wins

The Mahar wrestling team earned three victories on Wednesday to pull away with a 24-9 win over Granby in Orange. Against the Rams, Mahar’s Issa Gilmore defeated Nathan Benson at 113 pounds via pin at the 1:26 mark of the first round. Jeff Kidwell defeated Jacob Benson by pin at the 2:45 mark of the match at 138 and Luke Chiodo pinned Granby’s Gavin Gilburg at 152 to help seal the win for the Senators.
WWEmountainmedianews.com

Locals receive wrestling awards

The Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association recognized outstanding accomplishments by area wrestlers at their recent banquet and several Botetourt County wrestlers were honored. James River’s Hunter Forbes (Class 2, 160 pounds) and Carder Miller (Class 2, 195 pounds) were recognized as state champions. River’s Addison McCaleb and Sam Francis of Lord Botetourt received Ken Shelton Memorial Scholarships for $1,000 each and Nick Young of LB was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in the name of Stan Parker. Left to right in the photo of three wresters are Forbes, McCaleb and Miller, and in the other photo, Jeff Edmonson, vice president of the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association, presents a scholarship to Francis.
WWERepublic

Growing The Sport / Organizer hopes to build girls wrestling with "War Room" camp

For the past few years, Chris Clark has coached some of the nation’s top female wrestlers. So Clark recently had the idea to bring in some of the girls that he’s worked with from around the state to Columbus to put on a "War Room Wrestling Camp" for girls. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. until around 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elite Athletic Club South, 4625 Progress Dr., in Columbus.
WWEAlamosa Valley Courier

Purler wrestling camp offered in Center

CENTER– Registration has been extended through Sunday, June 20 for the Purler Wrestling training camp to be held here at the high school according to coach Rodney Mondragon. To register contact Mondragon at 817-455-7225 or email: [email protected]. The three-position training camp will be held June 21-25 starting at 9...
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Massive numbers on hand for UNK wrestling camp

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling camp has never been bigger than 2021 with well over 600 kids from 32 high schools, eight kids club teams and seven states. "I think it's something that we're kind of evaluating and I think, again, with our resources and spacing we have (at the Buffalo County Fairground), I think we could almost handle 1,000," head coach Dalton Jensen said.
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

O'Donoghue awarded wrestling scholarship

Austin O’Donoghue has been awarded the 4rd Annual Walt Landers Wrestling Scholarship. O’Donoghue will receive $1,000 to apply towards his tuition as he prepares to attend Marian University in Indianapolis , Indiana this fall. O’Donoghue began his wrestling career at the age of six competing for Lincoln Youth Wrestling then...