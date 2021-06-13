Wrestling camp held in Malvern

WINSTON-SALEM — Last month, the Forbush Falcons wrestling team competed in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament at Walkertown High School. In the 106 pound quarterfinals, Jose Pina-Velasquez received a bye which took him straight to the semifinals. In his semifinals match, Pina-Velasquez took the win over Walkertown’s Amara Mullins with a fall at the 0:42 mark. The win advanced Pina-Velasquez to the first place match where he faced off against Landon Pack from Surry Central. It was a hard fought match between both athletes, as the match came down to a decision. Pina-Velasquez took the win over Pack, 8-4, to take first place in the 106 pound weight class.