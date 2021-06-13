Boerne police open new K-9 training facility made possible by boy scouts
BOERNE, Texas - The Police Department is recognizing two Eagle Scouts. It was all part of a special dedication ceremony for the departments' new K-9 training facility. As part of their Eagle Scout service project, the scouts made the plans, fundraised money, and put in the manual labor to make the facility a reality. It includes a training ground and a wash area for the K-9 unit which will be used by local and regional law enforcement agencies.