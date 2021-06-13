Edgartown Vacation Rental - ID 19294

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is privately situated in a quiet residential neighborhood within walking distance of Edgartown shops and restaurants and approximately a mile to South Beach. The house has a fully equipped kitchen with brand new stainless appliances. The house has an open floor plan for the living room, kitchen, and dining room with cathedral ceilings, skylights, soaring windows, and hardwood floors. A perfect place to enjoy a meal and fun together. The rooms are all tastefully furnished.