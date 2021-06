As of June 11th we entered Phase 5 and we are almost back to full normal. A sign of that new normal is the return of the Old Town Art Fair. A staple for Chicago for the past 7 years. Considered one of the top art fairs in the Country. The old town art fail takes place the second weekend in June., in the heart of the charming Old Town Triangle., . This is a hidden gem of the city that only a small community knows about.