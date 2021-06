On this week’s Little Gold Men Podcast, the veteran actor talks about pitching himself for the musical adaptation and the power of being an Oscar voter in 2021. The release of In the Heights (in theaters and on HBO Max now) feels like a siren song, beckoning fans back to the big screen. After a year-long delay and mass theater closures, no one is more excited to watch the splashy musical with an audience than Jimmy Smits. The veteran actor caps off four decades in Hollywood by playing Kevin Rosario, the protective businessman father of Nina (Leslie Grace). “I was in heaven to be working away and revving up all cylinders,” Smits tells Katey Rich on this week’s Little Gold Men. It was a role he had been lobbying to play since first seeing an Off-Broadway production of In the Heights back in 2007.