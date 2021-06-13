Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

BenFred: Team Kroenke's latest attempt to dodge trial features common complaints but also raises some fresh questions about relocation rip-job

By Ben Frederickson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been reading more legal documents than box scores. My brain aches. I can’t see straight. I think I broke a Post-Dispatch printer, or at least ran it out of ink. This is what happens when P-D teammate Joel Currier advances the ball on the Rams’ relocation saga, this time scoring a large cache of context-providing internal reports and partial deposition transcripts, plus the news of yet another contentious chapter in our region’s attempt to hold the NFL accountable for the Rams relocation rip-job.

www.stltoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Dodge#American Football#Stl#Cardinals##The U S Supreme Court#St Louis Circuit Court#Raiders#The Post Dispatch#The St Louis Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

NFL, Kroenke push again to toss lawsuit ahead of high-stakes trial

ST. LOUIS — The National Football League, Los Angeles Rams and mega-billionaire Stanley Kroenke, maneuvering to avoid a high-stakes civil trial, have filed court pleadings urging a judge to reject claims that NFL team owners broke league rules and lied to the public about the Rams’ departure from St. Louis.
MLBchatsports.com

BenFred: It certainly is fair to question hitting coach Albert's influence in Cards' sputtering attack

Instead, check-engine lights are flashing for a team that gradually has lost the home-run power that briefly propelled it. Since the start of June the Cardinals have averaged only three runs per game, which is more than a half-run lower than the major league’s second-lowest scoring team this month. Unlike the rotation’s struggles, this cannot be mostly explained away by pointing to injuries.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Arizona Cardinals Cut Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move!

The NFL’s 2021 offseason has been full of dramas. It seems like this year more than ever that the storylines in the off-season have kept the NFL at the front and center of news headlines. In some surprising news, the Arizona Cardinals recently released veteran wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Throughout...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Retired Minnesota Twins Pitcher Dies Unexpectedly!

The year of 2021 has not been great for professional athletes. It seems like more athletes have passed away in 2021 than ever before in previous years. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the NFL, NHL, MLB or NBA, it seems like a couple times a week if not more there is a notice of an athlete passing away.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

How Supreme Court ruling will impact NCAA, Buckeyes

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is always working The Tim May Podcast had an action-packed episode this week. Tim welcomes on Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Wardsto chat about Monday’s Supreme Court decision. The Supreme Court decided unanimously that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges offer to student athletes.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL, Kroenke push again to toss lawsuit ahead of high-stakes trial

ST. LOUIS — The National Football League, Los Angeles Rams and mega-billionaire Stanley Kroenke, maneuvering to avoid a high-stakes civil trial, have filed court pleadings urging a judge to reject claims that NFL team owners broke league rules and lied to the public about the Rams' departure from St. Louis.
MLBallfans.co

BenFred: It certainly is fair to question hitting coach Albert’s influence in Cards’ sputtering attack

Instead, check-engine lights are flashing for a team that gradually has lost the home-run power that briefly propelled it. Since the start of June the Cardinals have averaged only three runs per game, which is more than a half-run lower than the major league’s second-lowest scoring team this month. Unlike the rotation’s struggles, this cannot be mostly explained away by pointing to injuries.