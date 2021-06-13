BenFred: Team Kroenke's latest attempt to dodge trial features common complaints but also raises some fresh questions about relocation rip-job

I’ve been reading more legal documents than box scores. My brain aches. I can’t see straight. I think I broke a Post-Dispatch printer, or at least ran it out of ink. This is what happens when P-D teammate Joel Currier advances the ball on the Rams’ relocation saga, this time scoring a large cache of context-providing internal reports and partial deposition transcripts, plus the news of yet another contentious chapter in our region’s attempt to hold the NFL accountable for the Rams relocation rip-job.