Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Philadelphia Runs

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 11 days ago

Phillies first. Odubel Herrera singles to shallow center field. Jean Segura singles to right field. Odubel Herrera to second. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Jean Segura to second. Odubel Herrera to third. Bryce Harper singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Jean Segura scores. Odubel Herrera scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper to second. Andrew McCutchen out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Aaron Judge. Bryce Harper to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryce Harper scores. Ronald Torreyes singles to right field. Alec Bohm to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Vince Velasquez strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera strikes out swinging.

www.titusvilleherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#N Y Yankees Philadelphia#Phillies 4#Phillies 5#Phillies 7#Yankees 4#Phillies 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBStamford Advocate

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

E_Sánchez (5), Simmons (7). DP_New York 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Simmons (6), Cruz (8). 3B_Urshela (1). HR_Stanton (12), Urshela (7), Donaldson (8), Cruz (11). SF_Cruz (4). S_Rortvedt (1). IP H R ER BB SO. New York. King 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 3. Luetge 2-3...
MLBMidland Daily News

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

DP_Oakland 1, New York 0. LOB_Oakland 7, New York 2. 2B_Andrus (14). HR_Olson (19), Kemp (3), LeMahieu (5), Odor (7). Berryhill's back: Post 165 boasts roster full of... HBP_Taillon (Murphy), Luetge (Laureano). WP_Kaprielian, Luetge. Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson. T_3:03. A_24,037 (47,309).
MLB6abc

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies and Nationals made MLB history with big home runs

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals combined to set an MLB record relating to big-shot home runs in a slugfest. A wild game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals made MLB history on Wednesday. As Washington pulled off a 13-12 road win, the two teams combined for two grand...
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 71 lineups: Nats at Phillies

Well, guess what? There’s another ballgame to be played in Philadelphia. This afternoon. The buzz from Tuesday night’s histrionics hasn’t dissipated yet, but the Nationals and Phillies can’t wait for that to happen before taking the field again for the finale of this quick, two-game series. The Nats, by virtue...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat against lefty

Gardner isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals. Gardner will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games with left-hander Danny Duffy starting for Kansas City on Wednesday. Aaron Judge will shift to center field while Clint Frazier starts in right field.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Max Scherzer, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber (2021)

After two idyllic weeks with little-to-no significant injuries, week 11 of the fantasy baseball season was merciless. We lost many important players to injury this week, not including Jose Ramirez, Adalberto Mondesi, Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson, Jacob deGrom, and Fernando Tatis Jr., who have day-to-day ailments. I usually don’t cover the day-to-day stuff in-depth, but I think it’s important to note that deGrom’s (shoulder) injury originated from swinging too hard in his lone at-bat against the Cubs on Wednesday.
MLBfantasypros.com

Statcast Review: Alec Bohm, Zach Eflin, Taijuan Walker (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Throughout this series, we’ll look at different Statcast metrics for batters and pitchers each week. We’ll talk numbers and what they mean, and I’ll provide some player-specific notes after each section. The metrics themselves will change on a weekly basis, and we’ll circle back to some of our favorites every few weeks to see what trends we can identify.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Starlin Castro, Nationals beat Phillies in slugfest

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 5 reasons Yankees must trade for Pirates’ Adam Frazier

Make it happen, Brian Cashman. As the Yankees embark on the stretch run before the All-Star Game and (seemingly) give their general manager one last push in a certain direction before July 30 trade deadline talks truly heat up, one name stands above the fray. No, it’s not Diamondbacks star...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Yankees are making a surprising move with Aaron Judge tonight

The New York Yankees are trying something different in the outfield against the Rays by moving Aaron Judge to a new position. The Yankees need something to get them out of their recent slump. Maybe a change for Aaron Judge is the answer. When New York finishes their series against...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Joe Girardi Ejected After Confrontation With Max Scherzer

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from tonight’s matchup against the Nationals for a conflict with Washington pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer, who was making his first start for the Nats since suffering an injury back on Jun. 11, had already been checked on two occasions for the use of foreign substances. Despite passing the first two check’s, Girardi insisted that the opposing ace be checked again in the fifth inning.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: 3 players most likely to be gone by trade deadline

Three Phillies who are most likely to be dealt by the July 30 trade deadline. Entering Friday’s series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, the Joe Girardi-led squad sits in third place in the National League East. Three games under .500 (26-29) and four...