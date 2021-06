Rudy Gobert has been named the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced Wednesday. This is Gobert's third Defensive Player of the Year award. He previously won in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons before losing the award to Giannis Antetokounmpo last season. By winning the award for the third time, Gobert has now tied Dwight Howard for the third most Defensive Player of the Year wins ever, trailing Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, who each have four.