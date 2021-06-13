Lawsuit challenging Houston Methodist's COVID vaccine mandate dismissed

Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosColorado public health officials are raising alarms about a new vaccine hesitant population — the half-vaxxers.By the numbers: 129,000 people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second shot, state officials tell Axios.It's about 4% of the 2.9 million who received one dose, below estimated national averages for missed second doses.Why it matters: The rapid spread of the B.1.617 (Delta) variant first discovered in India is making the second dose "more important now than ever before," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Monday.Colorado has the second-highest proportion of the variant in...