Lawsuit challenging Houston Methodist's COVID vaccine mandate dismissed

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
 10 days ago
A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 Houston Methodist staff over the hospital's policy requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Driving the news: The staff had argued that the mandate was unlawful. But U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes said in her ruling, "This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer."

