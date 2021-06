On a night that could have been spoiled by Jacob deGrom’s early exit with right flexor tendinitis — which both he and his manager are unconcerned by — the Mets (31-24) pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Padres (37-28) for the righty’s sixth win of the season. After the game, deGrom said he first felt weirdness in his arm earlier in the week, an ominous statement from a pitcher who already ...