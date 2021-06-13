Cancel
NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets Out An Angry Tweet

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers are down 2-0 in their second-round series against the Utah Jazz.

During Game 3 on Saturday, FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet about the Clippers, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Gambler Loses $900,000 on Clippers Against Jazz

Before the game, br_betting shared a Tweet (see below) that a gambler placed a $900,000 bet on the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Utah Jazz with BetMGM. The Clippers lost to the Jazz 112-109 on Tuesday in Utah, so unless the bettor hedged (the Clippers had a 13-point lead at halftime), they lost nearly $1 million on the evening.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Clippers Loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 1 in Utah to the Jazz 112-109 on Wednesday evening. After the game, the Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters. "We've gotta own our space," Lue said. "Coming back Game 2, owning our space, and being more physical on the offensive end."
NBAsportsworldnews.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz Edge Past LA Clippers in Game 1 Thriller

Tags:utah jazz, la clippers, Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, 2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Game 1. Buoyed by a raucous home crowd, the Utah Jazz delivered a memorable second half performance to escape Game 1 with a nail-biting 112-109 victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday night.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: What Mike Conley's absence means for the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers

How much does Mike Conley's absence change the Utah Jazz's outlook in a Western Conference semifinal showdown against the LA Clippers?. After missing the Jazz's Game 1 win Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Conley has again been ruled out of Game 2 due to a mild strain of his right hamstring, which he suffered as they closed out the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round last Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Joel Embiid Tweets After Win

The 76ers beat the Hawks in Atlanta in Game 3 at State Farm Arena on Friday night 127-111. Joel Embiid had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. After the game, the All-Star sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Clippers vs. Jazz live updates: Game 2 of NBA second-round playoff series

Kawhi Leonard and the fourth-seeded Clippers will look to even their second-round playoff series against the Western Conference’s top-seeded Utah Jazz tonight at Vivint Arena. All-Star Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 45 points in their Game 1 victory on Tuesday. Leonard paced the Clippers with 23 points while fellow...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account. LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets...