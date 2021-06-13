Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Anna Camp-Bennett's national title paces BYU women's best finish at NCAA track and field meet in 16 years

By Sean Walker, KSL.com
ksl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU senior Anna Camp-Bennett finished first with a time of 4:08.53 to clinch her first national championship in the 1,500-meter final Saturday at the NCAA women's outdoor track and field championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 12, 2021. (Nate Edwards, BYU Photo) SALT LAKE CITY — Anna Camp-Bennett already had the school record in the 1,500-meter run when she qualified for the finals of the event Thursday at historic Hayward Field.

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Track And Field#Track Events#Byu#Byu Photo#Cougars#All American#Byutfxc#Texas A M#Poppy Tank#Weber State#American Fork#The First Wildcat#Big Sky#Men#The Deseret News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.