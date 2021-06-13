Anna Camp-Bennett's national title paces BYU women's best finish at NCAA track and field meet in 16 years
BYU senior Anna Camp-Bennett finished first with a time of 4:08.53 to clinch her first national championship in the 1,500-meter final Saturday at the NCAA women's outdoor track and field championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 12, 2021. (Nate Edwards, BYU Photo) SALT LAKE CITY — Anna Camp-Bennett already had the school record in the 1,500-meter run when she qualified for the finals of the event Thursday at historic Hayward Field.www.ksl.com