Bennett Picks up First Win at Arnold Palmer Cup

Some golfers wait years and years to just have a chance to contend for their first PGA Tour win. Others do so in their first start. Garrick Higgo took the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree on Sunday at 11 under by a stroke over six players who tied for second. It's his first start at a PGA Tour event that's not a major championship -- (he also played in the 2021 PGA Championship -- but his third win in his last five starts worldwide.