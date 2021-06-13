Cancel
Bennett Picks up First Win at Arnold Palmer Cup

kagstv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett picked up a victory alongside Duke’s Erica Shepard in the afternoon mixed-foursome match 5&4 at Rich Harvest Farms on Saturday. The All-American and the Blue Devil dominated the match from start to finish, failing to fall behind Team International’s Emily Price (Kent State) and Joe Pagdin (Florida). The American duo took hole one and then after Team International tied things up on three, the pair won four of the next eight holes to seal the match.

www.kagstv.com
