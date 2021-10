Where do you find all the Guardian Collectibles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? Guardian Collectibles are unique objects that can be found in the environment and then kept for a certain Guardian back on the Milano. Once you've found one, the game will remind you when you're back on the ship, triggering a cutscene upon interaction. In this Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy guide, we're going to reveal all Guardian Collectibles locations in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. For more information, you may also be interested in the following guide: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: All Outfit Locations.

