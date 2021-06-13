Giants' bats quiet again at Nationals Park; this time it costs them in 2-0 loss
Jun. 12—WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Giants and Nationals played something of the reverse image of Friday night's game — an early solo home run decided things. One night before, it was Buster Posey's fourth-inning shot. In Game 1 of Saturday's split doubleheader, Kyle Schwarber walloped the second pitch from Kevin Gausman into the second deck in right and while the Nationals went on to win 2-0, really that was all Washington needed because San Francisco did zip at the plate.www.northwestgeorgianews.com