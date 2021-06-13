Giants' bats quiet again at Nationals Park; this time it costs them in 2-0 loss

The ballpark was empty and quiet at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, except for a small group huddled around home plate. Mike Yastrzemski had come out for early batting practice with hitting coaches Donnie Ecker and Dustin Lind, looking for answers. He would take his swings and then look at a screen set up alongside the cage, and then repeat the process, over and over again, looking for the swing that took him from career minor leaguer to star over the past two years.