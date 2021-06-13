Jim Camden: Spin Control: With Washington only partially open, mask protocols seem muddled

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...