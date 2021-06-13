Jim Camden: Spin Control: With Washington only partially open, mask protocols seem muddled

Washington County is seeing its first drought conditions of 2021 this week as dryness envelopes most of Iowa. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the northwest portion of Washington County experiencing abnormally dry conditions, in line with much of the southwest and eastern parts of the state. Much of the northern half of Iowa is suffering from moderate drought, with most of the northwest corner under severe drought. Last week’s statewide average precipitation was 0.06 of an inch while the normal is 1.17 inches, according to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture levels rated 7% very short, 32% short, 59% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 12% very short, 34% short, 53% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions in northwest, west central, central and south central Iowa were rated over 50% short to very short.