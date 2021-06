Floating in quietly on the downstrums of a guitar, Amy Helm’s tender vocals evoke a loving kindness and compassion on “Verse 23,” the sparse opening track of her third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind. Swelling background vocals carry the song higher and higher as guitars and keys swirl around the vocals, bathing us in luminous rays of redemption and hope. At the center of the song, the singer finds the promise in community and compassion: “You can have some of mine / For as long as it takes / What the flood leaves behind / Is what we’ve got to make.” “Verse 23” is alone worth the price of the album, showcasing Helm’s soulful soprano and her way with a song.