Denton County, TX

A labor of love and mud

By CTG Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Seems like it has been raining for 40 days and 40 nights, or at least it feels like it. I know that we will covet these rainy days soon enough, but that is not today. Too much rain is a problem, especially with the heavy clay soils we have in Denton County. These soils do not drain well, which stifles air exchange for the roots. A suffocating plant sometimes looks like a thirsty plant and that just seems like a bad design to me. What’s a well-meaning person likely to do when they see a wilting plant?

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
AnimalsPosted by
DFW Community News

Aphids wreak havoc on vegetable gardens

An aphid infestation can wreak havoc on a vegetable garden. John A. Jackman of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers a few tips you might consider this year. A reflective mulch such as foil paper on top of the soil below your plants can slow aphid infestation. In early spring or...
AgriculturePosted by
DFW Community News

Wild Adventures on the Farm (All Ages)

Yee-haw, we’ve turned the parking lot into a farm! Round up the family to learn about (and pet!) real farm animals, hear from experts about farming past and present, and discover ways in which people are growing food using sustainable farming methods. We guarantee an a-maize-ing time!. • 11:00 a.m....
AnimalsPosted by
DFW Community News

Stroup: Mother Nature makes herself at home

Got to chatting with my neighbor, Gary, over the fence the other day and he made the comment that the wildlife this spring had been prolific. That opened the door for a dialog which soon became a monologue on my part. I hastily spewed forth a litany of encounters with the fauna residing all around my yard. He listened patiently.
Rainbow, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Recipe: Rainbow Smoothie

June is the official start of summer and the heat, longer days, swimming, and more heat are definitely upon us! And nothing goes better with a day outside in the sun than a refreshing cold treat or smoothie. As June also marks National Dairy Month, the Nutrition Services team at...
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

So Very Venz

Amber Venz Box, of RewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it fame, has cleaned out her closets for an epic sale THIS Sun, June 27 from 2 - 4 p.m. Your $25 advance ticket goes towards your purchase and will unlock the exact secret location of the one-day-only event (located near NorthPark). Snag yours to browse the local stylesetter's designer apparel and accessories at deeply-discounted prices, plus some of her gently-used baby and kids' gear.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Types of Human Food Your Dog Can Eat

There’s something special about sharing a snack with your four-legged best friend. Watching them chew half of your apple slice happily and swallow it with delight is enough to make any pet owner smile. But you should know the types of human food your dog can eat. If you choose the wrong snack, you may poison the little guy or gal accidentally.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer of Sculpture: ZimSculpt at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum presents the return of the international blockbuster exhibit ZimSculpt, a world-renowned collection of hand-selected, modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures. As the signature event of Summer of Sculpture, ZimSculpt runs from May 1 to August 8. ZimSculpt features the talent of several contemporary Zimbabwean artists with more than 100...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Zoo, Galleria Dallas Partner For Month of Activities

Galleria Dallas is partnering with the Dallas Zoo to create a wild collection of education and entertainment opportunities for the whole family throughout the month of July. Throughout the month, the Dallas Zoo will “Bring the Zoo to You” with a featured gallery wall and activations featuring animal content and actual animals.