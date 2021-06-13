Cancel
PHOTO GALLERY: LA Pride concert series

By WEHO ville
LA Pride Follows TikTok Concert Success with Month-long June In-Person Events. Thrive with Pride TikTok concert world-premiered the new music video for Montana Tucker “Be Myself” (ft. Todrick Hall) June 11: LA Pride LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium plus fireworks show. June 12: “Thrive with Pride Celebration” ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles...

WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

NFLPosted by
WEHOville.com

LA Rams celebrate LGBTQ+ community with Pride Month events

In recognition of Pride Month, the Los Angeles Rams will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through a series of initiatives. As part of the celebration, the Rams are teaming up with West Hollywood staple, Hamburger Mary’s, for a themed Bingo Night and kicking off a partnership with the Varsity Gay League (VGL). Each June, Pride events are held throughout the country to commemorate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WATCH: Ryan Porter & Friends

Part of the WeHo Sounds 2021 Summer Concert series. Ryan Porter is a native of Los Angeles who started playing Trombone at 10 years old. Since then he has performed a host of different genres including Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Gospel. Some of his recordings include Kendrick Lamar’s Pimp a Butterfly and Kamasi Washington’s The Epic, and has also released four self titled records, with the latest “Force For Good” featuring Thundercat and a host of incredible West Coast Musicians.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

‘Walk The Walk’ aims to get people talking about gender

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ PRIDE, Invertigo Dance Theatre invites you to virtually walk the borders of gendered embodiment in its newest dance theatre project: Walk the Walk. Participants chosen from an open application process will collaborate in an exploratory space where stories, movement, and pedestrian choreographies weave a collective tale of our daily walk as trans, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming people. The project is funded in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

On the Agenda: Item 5C. City of West Hollywood requesting parking lot at Metro to be used for homeless services.

As one of his last acts as City Manager Paul Arevalo writes a letter to County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl requesting use of the MTA lot on Santa Monica Blvd. for homeless outreach services. Mayor Horvath, who has been endorsed by Supervisor Kuehl in her run for County Supervisor did not sign the letter but in her role as Mayor would be expected to be familiar and knowledgable about this proposal by the City Manager. Click here to read the agenda item.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WEHOville.com

L-Project LA hosts Women’s Freedom Festival on Saturday

In recognition of Pride Month, The L-Project LA is hosting a Virtual Pride Event sponsored by The City of West Hollywood starting Saturday at 11 a.m.The day kicks off at 10:15 a.m. with the Unofficial Dyke March Taking the Street, starting at Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial on the corner of 8441 Santa Monica Blvd and Holloway to Rocco’s.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID Update: Thursday, June 17

Former Councilmember John Duran has been doing daily COVID updates on his Facebook page since March 2020. Many members of the community have found them helpful. They are republished here with his permission. LA County Cases1,246,821(up from 1,246,619) LA County Deaths24,421(up from 24,416) LA Positivity Rate.4%(unchanged at .4%) LA Hospitalizations216(up...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WATCH: LGBTQ+ History in Comics

Prism Comics, moderator Justin Hall (No Straight Lines; Associate Professor of Comics, California College of The Arts) and a diverse, talented group of comics creators explore our queer past through comics. The panelists’ books span recent and revolutionary American history, the Old West, Black history, the roots of the San Francisco gay movement and 1930s pre-war Europe.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

LGBTQ+ poets discuss mentors’ legacies

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month and as part of the City’s One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, poets will read and discuss works by mentors they’ve never met along with their own work in a virtual event at 6 p.m. tonight. The event will feature Rajiv Mohabir, author...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

The boys are (almost) back in town.

Micky’s, the largest dance club in West Hollywood’s Boystown District, and the iconic Revolver video bar are getting set for the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday. The front patio area of Revolver has been removed and is being replaced with a new exterior patio. Electricians were on-site earlier...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

New pride mural debuts at Starbucks

Artist Robert Vargas unveiled his latest work, “Nothing Less Than Full#Equality,” a richly colorful mural set, on Thursday inside the Starbucks on Westmount and Santa Monica. Mayor Lindsey Horvath, along with City Councilmembers Sepi Shyne and John Erickson, were on hand to present a proclamation to the artist, who is...
RestaurantsPosted by
WEHOville.com

Venice’s Great White coming to Melrose

Venice’s popular Great White cafe is coming to WeHo. The trendy cafe will open at 8917 Melrose Avenue, between Almont and La Peer. Great White serves a unique combo of wood-fired pizzas, fish and chips and other sustainably sourced offerings. The Venice establishment was opened in 2017 by two Australians,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID Update: Wednesday, June 9

Former Councilmember John Duran has been doing daily COVID updates on his Facebook page since March 2020. Many members of the community have found them helpful. They are republished here with his permission. LA County Cases1,245,412(up from 1,245,253) LA County Deaths24,404(up from 24,392) LA Positivity Rate.4%(unchanged at .4%) LA Hospitalizations232(up...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Help disarm hate at 6 p.m tonight

The City of West Hollywood will host a panel discussion regarding the documentary film, “Disarm Hate.”. Five years ago, the news of Pulse Orlando nightclub shocked and devastated the LGBTQ community. One man, a hairdresser and activist from New Jersey, Jason Hayes, decided to do something. Without experience, money or celebrity backing, he began organizing a national rally for gun violence prevention and LGBTQ civil rights to be held in Washington D.C only two months after Pulse. He called the rally DISARM HATE. Meanwhile, on the other side of the map, nine strangers from Los Angeles, made it their life’s mission to get to DISARM HATE to stand behind Jason. Along the way, they stopped at sites where other LGBTQ people were murdered with firearms in order to have a discussion about two of America’s most polarizing past times: hate and guns.