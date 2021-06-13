Cancel
Temple, TX

Doctor discusses skin cancer dangers

By DAVID STONE
Temple Daily Telegram
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun is shining and temperatures are on the rise — it’s time to hit area lakes, pools and water parks. It’s also time to protect yourself against skin cancer. “With summer just around the corner, the risk of developing skin cancer increases,” said Dr. Katherine Fiala, a dermatologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. “While it may be tempting to spend more hours out in the sun, be sure to take necessary measures to protect yourself from harmful rays.”

