Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

.@1stStartLax Saturday girls’ summaries

phillylacrosse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Buck 1g, 1a, 7dc (GW goal) 1st Start Lacrosse is a program dedicated to younger boys and girls who are looking to start lacrosse and get comfortable with a stick in their hands! No equipment needed, just a lacrosse stick and tennis ball that will be provided every session. At 1st Start, you will learn the game from experienced teachers and coaches from the area who have all played the game at a high level. You will learn lacrosse every week through fun drills and games! Spring signups are open now at four locations by clicking here.

phillylacrosse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Lacrosse Stick#Phillylacrosse Com#4dc Maya Feinstein 4#Glen Ridge Maci#Fazekas 1g#7dc#Gw#Grace Lynch#Westfield 4 Westfield#3dc Janelle Deveney#Piaa Aaa#Piaa Aa Championship#Grace Kelly 1g#G Sophie Kvetan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Lacrosse
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

H-F girls track and field team ready for state championships Saturday

With several sectional records in-hand, members of the Homewood-Flossmoor Girls’ Track & Field team will be ready for the state finals competition at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday. H-F girls hold several sectional champion titles: Daija Brown in the 800-meter run; Alex Edison in the 400-meter dash; Caroline Schoen in...
Sportsphillylacrosse.com

.@FusionLax Wednesday boys’ summaries

Fusion Lacrosse, the sponsor for the Philly boys’ high summaries, offers elite coaching and travel teams as well as comprehensive training and events for both box and outdoor lacrosse. Click here to get more information about Fusion Lacrosse.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Area girls soccer ends season on Saturday

In Saturday's WIAA Playoff action, Sturgeon Bay and Luxemburg-Casco had tight losses to end their season. Luxemburg-Casco saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon and the Spartans took on Freedom for the second time this season and took another loss to the Freedom squad, 3-0. Freedom has the advantage in the teams two games against one another, 8-1. With the loss, Luxemburg-Casco’s overall season record is 6-5. The Spartans up and down season includes wins in two of their last three games.
BaseballPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Mischke: Prep Baseball Summaries

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.
Crested Butte News

Crested Butte Titans girls’ soccer open state run Saturday

Host state game Saturday at Western turf field at 1 p.m. The Crested Butte Titans girls’ soccer team finished the regular season with a record of 8-2 and is seeded fourth in the 2A state tournament. They open the post season at home on Saturday, June 19 on the Western Colorado University turf field at 1 p.m.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Skiers, Sabercats to play on Saturday for spot in girls lacrosse state semifinals

Different names. Different numbers. That was the general approach to the season for Aspen High School girls lacrosse coach Amanda Trendell. With limited experience outside of senior standout Kylie Kenny and following a canceled 2020 season because of the pandemic, Trendell wasn’t about to use any of that as an excuse for the Skiers this spring.
Manheim, PALancaster Online

Manheim Township girls lacrosse on brink of history-making moment in Saturday's state title game [preview]

Since the PIAA began hosting state tournaments in girls lacrosse in 2009, every state champion has been from Districts One or 12. Both regions are in or around Philadelphia. Of teams that have made an appearance in a state title game, all but two are from Districts One or 12. Those two outliers are Kennard-Dale (2017 2A, 2018 2A) and Manheim Township (2018 2A, 2019 2A).
Madison, WInbc15.com

WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WIAA girl’s soccer Sectional Championship Saturday made its return to the pitch as teams punched their tickets back to State. McFarland defeated Belleville/New Glarus 4-0 in the Division 3 Section 3 championship thanks to two first half goals from Stella Blau and Jaelyn White for their first state championship berth since 2008.
Sportsswimswam.com

ISL First 5: Toronto Retains Skins Talent In Masse, Ryan, McKee

The Toronto Titans focused in on their returning point-scorers from the skin races, retaining a number of top stroke sprinters. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The Toronto Titans focused in on their returning point-scorers from the skin races, retaining a number of top stroke sprinters. Toronto will retain...
Irene, SDYankton Daily Press

Amateur Baseball: Cardinals Double Up Menno 6-3

IRENE — Irene doubled up Menno 6-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday. Adam Gale had two hits for Irene. Jamison Kleinsasser doubled. Simon Healy and Marcus VanDriel each had a hit in the victory. Adam Walter posted two doubles and a single for Menno. Tyler Miller...