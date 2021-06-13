.@1stStartLax Saturday girls’ summaries

In Saturday's WIAA Playoff action, Sturgeon Bay and Luxemburg-Casco had tight losses to end their season. Luxemburg-Casco saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon and the Spartans took on Freedom for the second time this season and took another loss to the Freedom squad, 3-0. Freedom has the advantage in the teams two games against one another, 8-1. With the loss, Luxemburg-Casco’s overall season record is 6-5. The Spartans up and down season includes wins in two of their last three games.