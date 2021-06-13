Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

As burglaries surge, S.F. police announce arrest of suspect in repeated thefts

By Lauren Hepler
San Francisco Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a San Francisco man accused of a laundry list of thefts amid a broader spike in burglaries during the first half of the year. Jamal Davis, 39, has been booked into county jail on a dozen warrants for alleged crimes including grand theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer, according a police statement on Saturday. No bail was initially set for one grand theft charge, but bail for the other offenses ranged from $500 to $25,000.

www.sfchronicle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Thefts#S F#San Francisco Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.