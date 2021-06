The Subaru Forester and Outback are among your best used vehicle picks under $15,000. See which year is the best. What are the best used SUVs under $15,000? With used car prices on the rise, you want the best vehicle available. iSeeCars just announced its twenty-five best cars under $15,000. The Subaru Forster and Outback are the top two of the five best used SUVs on the new list.