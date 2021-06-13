Cancel
50+ Memes Filled With Funny Randomness

Happy weekend! As the weather here gets warmer, a lot of people seem to be abandoning their couches for grassy, tree-filled parks or sunny beaches. The light of summer beckons the active, luring them into happy bike rides and Instagrammable picnics. After over a year of staying indoors, we definitely can't blame people for wanting to get out there. But there's another part of the population who needs the weekends to really recharge. This part of the population recognizes that being horizontal is a luxury that is hard to pass up when you're grinding the whole week long. This group of people needs easy entertainment that doesn't require standing up or lacing up some sneakers. And we're here to provide that in the form of memes, tweets, and weirdo posts that will soothe souls without making you break a sweat.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

Facebookpopville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
Entertainmentowlkids.com

Funny Jokes!

Check out these funny jokes from our friend, Sarah!. Q: What do you call seagulls that live near the bay?
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Leave It to Hacks to Make a Funeral Funny

Even in the best of times, funerals are the most awkward events to attend. But HBO Max's Hacks is providing a new solution to this problem: invite a comedian, specifically Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Yes, she previously vowed to never attend a funeral, but for Ava (Hannah Einbinder), she made an exception.
Texas State1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Friday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. For the state of Texas to have the population density of New York City, every single person in the world would have to live there. 2. Reading silently to yourself is a relatively new development. People have been writing and reading for 5,000 years, but it’s only been socially acceptable to read alone and not out loud to a group for the past 300 to 400 years.
Healtharcamax.com

More of A Woman's Random Thoughts

Skinny people irritate me! Especially when they say things like, "You know, sometimes I just forget to eat." Now I've forgotten my address, my mother's maiden name, and my keys. But I've never forgotten to eat. You have to be a special kind of stupid to forget to eat. A...
Family RelationshipsVoice of America

Funny, Or Not So Funny, Things Dad Say

And now Words and Their Stories from VOA Learning English! On this program we explore words and sayings in American English. In the United States, we celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June. So, for today’s show we will celebrate fathers, too!. Now, being a father is no...
Hobbiesplanetminecraft.com

Advanced Memes

To craft a diamond crafting table you need 4 diamonds and a crafting table. It allows you to make all items from this datapack. You can craft a toilet in a diamond crafting table like so:. M = Iron ingot, gold ingot, or diamonds. IN = Iron Nugget. OT =...
Customer ServiceDaily Independent

CHARLES ROMANS: Randomly selected

I have never been a huge fan of multi-tasking, probably because I’m not very good at it. I can actually do more than one thing at a time (typically hold both a fork and a biscuit) but I would rather not split my attention unless absolutely necessary. Whenever the subject comes up, I usually tell people that I’m not a “one trick pony,” but rather a “one trick at a time pony.” It’s just neater that way, and hopefully everything gets the attention that it deserves. But alas, there are far too many instances in the modern world that require doing more than one important thing at a time.
Relationship Advicenetworksasia.net

150+ Funny Standing Lines For Whatsapp

Do your act and also present your offering to happiness, love, and also giggling by sharing these funny quotes and amusing condition with them. See it happy birthday funny status here. Listed below you will locate the very best collection of amusing condition and also amusing quotes that you can make use of. Laughing is claimed to be the best therapy.
Gardeningthethreetomatoes.com

Random Gifts of Flowers

I guess I have a strange relationship with flowers. I can’t seem to grow them on my back deck. I either under-water or drown them. I feel inept about arranging them. (Even though they are naturally beautiful, it’s hard to deny that some people have more of a knack for putting them together.)
Video Gamesava360.com

Knockout City With Kinda Funny Live

Our friends from Kinda Funny join us to duke it out in Knockout City. Friendships will be tested, balls will be thrown, people will be upset, but it's all in the name of raising money for charity, so let the dodgeball fun begin!. Donate to AbleGamers: tinyurl.com/PlayForAll2021. Follow Kinda Funny...
Books & Literaturearchiveofourown.org

that funny feeling

His last summer to watch Sap chase George around the dock with a flopping perch in hand, to watch George retaliate by slinging sticky soda over his pale back as he squats to re-worm his hook. Last summer to drive up to the lake for weeks at a time with...
Advocacytrinityjournal.com

Time for Random Acts of Kindness

Have you ever been on the receiving end of a random act of kindness? I have. When I was financially struggling to run a private preschool, someone sent $35 cash in the mail, twice. An anonymous trucker left a giant tire for the kids to play on. Someone ahead of us at Burger King paid for our meal. Someone paid our bridge toll, back before FasTrak.
Animalspetpress.net

Funny Octopus Names – 50+ Hilarious & Funny Names For An Octopus

Octopus might seem like a simple sea creature but they are also intelligent sea creatures and are masters of camouflage. We can’t help but think of some interesting and funny name ideas for an octopus. So here are over 50 funny octopus names to inspire you in naming an octopus.
Animalsava360.com

"BAD SUNBURN! ????" | FUNNY FAIL VIDEOS

Welcome to a brand new funny vines fail compilation! From bad sunburns, security cam fails, scorpions and even a plane crash! This fails video has all of the most funny moments, bloopers and epic fails of the week. Enjoy!. Subscribe for more Funny Vines ► https://bit.ly/2RnRM6u. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funny Vines brings...
Petsimgflip.com

Why Why Why Funny Cat

Also pls comment whether u liked this meme or not, and pls upvote as well! *My freind and I are having a compitition who gets the most up voted by the end of the summer.* Your up votes count!!
Lifestylegocomics.com

Start of Summer Funnies!

What is summer without vacations, relaxing, and sharing a good laugh or 10? While you’re kicking off Summer read how some of your favorite characters are spending theirs! Red and Rover, Phoebe and Her Unicorn, and Lio will keep you laughing all summer long. 9. 41. 61. Adam@Home by Rob...
Entertainmentrushisaband.com

Updates and other random Rush stuff

Geddy Lee and his mother Mary Weinrib were featured in yesterday's season finale of From Cradle to Stage - the Paramount Plus docu-series from Dave and Virginia Grohl based on Virginia's 2017 book of the same name. The episode is now generally available for watching (for subscribers) wherever Paramount Plus is available. One of the more noteworthy scenes involved a conversation that Dave, Virginia and his daughter Violet were having around the dinner table about 15 minutes into the show. Dave is discussing his conversation with Geddy and his Mom and says the following: