50+ Memes Filled With Funny Randomness

Happy weekend! As the weather here gets warmer, a lot of people seem to be abandoning their couches for grassy, tree-filled parks or sunny beaches. The light of summer beckons the active, luring them into happy bike rides and Instagrammable picnics. After over a year of staying indoors, we definitely can't blame people for wanting to get out there. But there's another part of the population who needs the weekends to really recharge. This part of the population recognizes that being horizontal is a luxury that is hard to pass up when you're grinding the whole week long. This group of people needs easy entertainment that doesn't require standing up or lacing up some sneakers. And we're here to provide that in the form of memes, tweets, and weirdo posts that will soothe souls without making you break a sweat.